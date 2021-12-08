After recently spending time with farmers from a dozen countries representing five continents, Tim Durham, an agriculture professor at Ferrum College, has a better sense of the issues affecting farmers throughout the rest of the world. Lire la suite about Durham’s experience as he and his cohort became members of the Global Farmer Network, in this article by Leigh Prom, The Franklin News-Post.

Nominations sont acceptés pour les candidats à la 2022 Table ronde du Réseau mondial d'agriculteurs et formation au leadership. En savoir plus sur l'événement ici.