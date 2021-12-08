Mot de passe perdu?

After recently spending time with farmers from a dozen countries representing five continents, Tim Durham, an agriculture professor at Ferrum College, has a better sense of the issues affecting farmers throughout the rest of the world. Lire la suite about Durham’s experience as he and his cohort became members of the Global Farmer Network, in this article by Leigh Prom, The Franklin News-Post.

Nominations sont acceptés pour les candidats à la 2022 Table ronde du Réseau mondial d'agriculteurs et formation au leadership. En savoir plus sur l'événement ici.

Tim est un agriculteur de 5e génération, éducateur, et plaider. Sa famille exploite Deer Run Farm – une 30 acre “truck” farm on Long Island, New York - où ils cultivent des légumes-feuilles, plantes-racines, et herbes. Bien que conventionnel, la ferme se fait bio-intensive, en utilisant la lutte antiparasitaire intégrée, biorationnels d'origine naturelle, et amendements organiques. La monoculture fractionnée est également un objectif: à petite échelle, des cultures intensives rythmées par des rotations et des couverts végétaux. Par conséquent, Deer Run Farm a été salué comme un « modèle national » par le programme de gestion de l'environnement agricole de l'État de New York pour sa gestion. En tant que l'une des rares fermes à l'extérieur de la ville de New York, il fait face à des défis uniques, en particulier ceux associés à l'agriculture de périphérie urbaine. Dans 2005, il s'est inscrit au programme de médecine des plantes de l'Université de Floride - un diplôme interdisciplinaire de «médecin des plantes» parallèle à un M.D.. ou D.V.M. A l'intersaison, il est professeur agrégé de phytotechnie au Ferrum College, volonté.

