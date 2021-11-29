Dans ce Podcast, Kristjan Hébert, managing partner at Hebert Grain Ventures and member of the Global Farmer Network from Saskatchewan, discusses how to leverage your team for year-on-year growth and optimization. From CPA to entrepreneur, Kristjan knows the importance of moving fast, making mistakes, and trusting your gut. And doing things right by the land.

Moderated by Mike Paton, this content originates at Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) Leader Podcast.

“The next great leap forward for Agriculture is between the ears. To feed the world we need to change how we think about farming” – Kristjan Hebert