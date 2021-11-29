Mot de passe perdu?

Dans ce Podcast, Kristjan Hébert, managing partner at Hebert Grain Ventures and member of the Global Farmer Network from Saskatchewan, discusses how to leverage your team for year-on-year growth and optimization. From CPA to entrepreneur, Kristjan knows the importance of moving fast, making mistakes, and trusting your gut. And doing things right by the land.

Moderated by Mike Paton, this content originates at Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) Leader Podcast.

“The next great leap forward for Agriculture is between the ears. To feed the world we need to change how we think about farming” – Kristjan Hebert
Kristjan Hébert
Agriculteur, Canada

Fermes Kristjan 28,000 acres dans le coin sud-est de la Saskatchewan, Canada, culture de l'orge brassicole, blé de force roux de printemps, canola, seigle d'automne, pois jaunes et avoine. Il est revenu de l'université en 2008, déterminé à faire croître la ferme familiale de la 2,000 acres qu'il était alors qu'il grandissait. Kristjan a utilisé ses intérêts dans la finance (il est CPA) et des personnes pour prendre les décisions commerciales et constituer l'équipe nécessaire à la croissance. Le farm forward contracte ses cultures et ajuste dans une certaine mesure la rotation des cultures en fonction des contrats de vente auxquels il peut accéder. La ferme utilise le semis direct sur la plupart de ses acres, avec un minimum de travail du sol sur le reste. Les technologies comprennent la fertilisation à taux variable et une 6-9 plan annuel de gestion des éléments nutritifs qui comprend de nombreuses façons d'appliquer des engrais. Cela offre une certaine gestion des risques dans des années comme celle-ci lorsque les prix des engrais sont élevés. Kristjan travaille en collaboration avec son frère qui élève du bétail, produire de l'ensilage pour le bétail, puis cultivez une culture de couverture disponible pour le pâturage, à son tour, l'ajout d'engrais de fumier à la terre. D'un point de vue environnemental, il pense qu'il est important de faire travailler ensemble agriculteurs et éleveurs.

