Grandir au Danemark, I’m old enough to remember when it was more clear if it was summer or winter. As schoolkids, on nous a appris la menace d'un nouvelle ère glaciaire.

Il s'est passé beaucoup de choses depuis. Aujourd'hui, nous ne nous préoccupons pas du "refroidissement global" mais plutôt du "réchauffement global" - ou de ce que nous appelons maintenant "le changement climatique," dans un terme suffisamment vague pour saisir l'une ou l'autre tendance.

Notre principale préoccupation aujourd'hui, bien sûr, est la perspective d'une terre plus chaude. Le mois d'août rapport du Groupe d'experts intergouvernemental sur l'évolution du climat parrainé par l'ONU (GIEC) averti que sans action immédiate, les températures de la planète d'ici la fin du 21e siècle pourraient augmenter de deux degrés Celsius.

En tant qu'agriculteur au Danemark, je suis sûr d'une chose: Ce n'est pas la fin du monde.

Quoiqu'il arrive, les agriculteurs s'adapteront. Nous l'avons toujours fait et nous le ferons toujours, et ce dont nous avons besoin de la part de nos agents publics, c'est la liberté d'adopter de nouvelles technologies.

The IPCC’s new report contains the usual forecasts about a blighted future, prompting reporters to write sensationalistic stories about the need for radical steps to save the planet. Farmers like me have been taking a beating: We use too much gas, devote too many resources to meat production, and so on—and one journalist now seeks a “cow tax.»

Amid this fear and negativity, I’m forced to wonder whether warming would be entirely bad. It could extend the growing season in northern latitudes and give options to grow other crops, which could improve the world’s overall food security. Là encore, new pests could create unforeseen challenges. There are always tradeoffs.

We should put our faith in the human ability to adapt.

People are capable of amazing innovations. Just look at the Netherlands, where about one-third of the country sits below sea level. With a system of dykes, pumps, and dunes, pourtant, les ingénieux hollandais ont converti une grande partie de ces terres en terres agricoles productives. Comme un titre du New York Times l'a dit un jour: "Les Hollandais ont des solutions à la montée des mers.»

Nous trouverons d'autres réponses aux défis du changement climatique, aussi.

Sur ma ferme, par exemple, nous sommes passés du travail du sol conventionnel au versoir à un concept sans labour. Au lieu de retourner la terre dans nos champs, une stratégie utilisée pour tuer les mauvaises herbes, nous avons commencé à laisser la terre en place et à la protéger avec des cultures de couverture. Par ici, nous protégeons contre l'érosion des sols et protégeons les nutriments dont nos cultures de base ont besoin.

Un avantage supplémentaire est que nous émettons moins de gaz à effet de serre, pour la simple raison que nous n'utilisons plus nos tracteurs autant qu'avant et donc ne brûlons pas autant de carburant. Nous économisons également de l'argent sur les pièces de rechange et la main-d'œuvre. Le meilleur de tous, nos plantes font plus pour séquestrer le dioxyde de carbone dans le sol.

Au Danemark, nous sommes confrontés à un défi unique: Our government does not allow the use of nitrogen-fixing species in our mandatory cover crops, arguing that their use will increase the risk of nitrates in the soil and water. For a government focused on supporting a climate smart agriculture policy, this contradicts the science that supports these crops as tools to help us sequester even more carbon in the soil.

Our system’s success also depends on access to crop-protection products—another technology that has revolutionized farming in recent decades.

This is the right way forward: Allow farmers to try different approaches and innovate, coming up with creative solutions to problems rather than ordering them around with rules and regulations that may do more harm than the good that is intended.

Many in the EU take the wrong approach. The proposed policy initiative, Accord vert européen includes a command-and-control plan to devote a quarter of the continent’s farmland to organic production. It’s a recipe for farm production to drop, food prices to rise and conversion of rainforest in Brazil into farmland so they can help feed Europe.

This may not trouble the bureaucrats in Brussels, but it ought to worry just about everyone else—especially people who raise concerns over agriculture’s role in climate change. Instead of growing less food on more land, which is what these new plans essentially mandate, we should strive to grow more food on less land.

Technology already is leading us along this promising path. GMOs allow farmers to grow more food safely than ever before. The EU has blocked European farmers like me from taking full advantage of this tool, but we see how it has helped farmers in other parts of the developed world as well as smallholders like my friend Motlatsi Musi in South Africa.

The emerging science of gene editing also holds incredible potential. It could help crops improve their productivity as they fight weeds and pests and grapple with droughts, inondations, Chauffer, gel, et plus. Scientists may even figure out how to have them pull additional carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

My biggest concern is too much focus on what we can’t change and not enough on trying to adapt. Rather than panicking about an environmental doomsday, let’s embrace the ability of technology and the willingness of farmers to make our world a better place.