patience Koku, Global Farmer Network member and farmer was a panelist for Flourishing Farmers: Harvesting a Future in Farming. She explains, “the best way to help a farmer is to talk to a farmer,” and the value of getting in the field with the farmer to see the practical aspects. Her segment starts at 1:09:00. This virtual discussion includes other leading agricultural voices from across Africaincluding Patiencewho share their agricultural journeys. They share insights on how to access markets, and structures to put in place to reduce constraints and barriers to farmer productivity, performance, and market access.

GIBS Entrepreneurship Development Academy partnered with Corteva Agriscience for this roundtable discussion on the 31st of August 2021.

Onyaole Patience Koku
Agriculteur, Nigeria

La ferme de Patience est située sur le système d'irrigation de Jere Azara, Kagarko gouvernement local, dans l'Etat de Kaduna au Nigeria. La ferme est 500 hectares de terres louées et produit deux cultures chaque année sous irrigation par pivot central. Ils poussent principalement du maïs de semence pour Monsanto et le grain de maïs pour les grandes entreprises de transformation alimentaire au Nigeria, comme Flour Mills du Nigeria. Elle est le récipiendaire du 2019 Kleckner Prix du Réseau mondial Farmer et 2018 Cornell Alliance pour la science agricultrice de l'année. Elle est également membre de l'Alliance Cornell Conseil consultatif scientifique. Dans son temps en tant que membre du GFN, elle a déjà défendu les grandes étapes, y compris au 2019 GES sommet, un événement parallèle de l'Organisation pour l'alimentation et l'agriculture du Comité des Nations Unies pour la sécurité alimentaire mondiale à Rome, Italie et à l'avenir du dialogue agricole à Monheim, Allemagne.

