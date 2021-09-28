The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has been speaking with small-scale farmers and producers around the world, listening as they describe their successes and their struggles. In this IFAD video, Denise Cardoso, of Brazil, shares how she runs a cooperative that makes jams and other products from fruits native to their region. She would like to see greater access to markets and help with getting their products out to a wider audience.

Partager sur: WhatsApp