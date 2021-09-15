Mot de passe perdu?
Gina Gutierrez is a dairy farmer from Mexico and a member of the Global Farmer Network. She’s also the recipient of the 2018 Prix ​​Kleckner du Global Farmer Network. Dans cette vidéo, subtitled in English, she shares her story about how she started speaking up for dairy and became a dairyand farmingambassador.

To take a virtual tour of her dairy, cliquez ici. You’ll see how the farm uses technology to make sure the cows are getting the best care.

Pour en savoir plus sur la façon dont le GFN permet aux agriculteurs de partager des idées par une voix forte, Cliquez sur ici.

Cliquez ici faire un don au Global Farmer Network.

Georgina Gutierrez
Producteur laitier, Mexique

Gina est un producteur laitier de 5e génération. Sa ferme familiale se trouve dans la région centrale du Mexique, et actuellement Laits 420 vaches. La ferme a 40 hectares dans les cultures: blé, orge, triticale et seigle herbe vont dans l'ensilage pour le bétail. Gina travaille avec son père, un vétérinaire qui est en charge de la santé animale et de la nutrition; et son frère, ingénieur agronome, qui prend soin des cultures. Gina a été impliqué dans le plein temps de fonctionnement depuis 2008. En mai 2015, Gina a intensifié pour lancer une page Facebook plaidant pour l'industrie laitière. La Vida Lactea a maintenant presque 30,000 suiveurs. Elle a obtenu une maîtrise en droit des sociétés et fait partie de la classe des jeunes leaders laitiers. Elle écrit régulièrement pour le magazine Ganadero and Hoard's Dairyman en espanol. Dans 2018, Gina a remporté le prix Kleckner du Global Farmer Network.

