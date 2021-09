This year the Global Farmer Network is honoring three GFN farmers with the 2021 Kleckner Award for Global Farmer Leadership. They are Annechien ten Have Mellema from the Netherlands, Joanna Lidback from Vermont, Etats-Unis, and Gabriel Carballal from Uruguay. They were selected for their leadership, vision, and resolve in advancing the mission of the Global Farmer Network.

