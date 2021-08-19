What would farmers say if they had a chance to talk directly to food company executives? Quite a bit, as it turns out. Farmers sell through a value chain and often don’t get to talk with those who market their crops to consumers as end products. This video includes Global Farmer Network members from around the world—Ruramiso Mashumba-Zimbabwe, Jennie Schmidt-United States, Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande, Alana Koch-Canada, Maria Giraudo Gaviglio-Argentina, and Gabriel Carballal-Uruguay—sharing their farming practices, and encouraging a dialogue between those who grow food and those who market it.

These five GFN farmers were part of a video presentation shown during a Food Executive Summit titled Accelerate Ambition: New paths to success in a changing food system. The virtual meeting was offered by Corteva and Eat Well Global.