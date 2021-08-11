The Covid-turnaround of Sarah Rose Bloom‘s flower farm was the topic of a show, Movin to the Country, on ABC TV in Australia. Sarah is a Global Farmer Network farmer from Australia who grows roses. A big part of her business was providing flowers to the wedding industry which slowed substantially during Covid. Pendant ce temps, the business pivoted to edible flowers used in baking, a new hobby craze for many during the pandemic. (ABC TV Promo as shared by @halina_bacz.)

Partager sur: WhatsApp