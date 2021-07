What does sustainability mean to farmers? And what does it look like on their farms? These seven members of the Global Farmer Network tell us.

You’ll hear from:

Argentine—Maria Beatriz Giraudo Gaviglio

Canada—Alanna Koch

Inde—Sudhanshu Kumar

Irlande—Cheryl Hazenberg

Nouvelle-Zélande—Craige Mackenzie

États Unis—Jennie Schmidt

Uruguay—Gabriel Carballal