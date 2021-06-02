Mot de passe perdu?
Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon is a second generation poultry and palm oil producer in Colombia. He is a member of the Global Farmer Network. Here he shows us the technology in his poultry barns that keep the birds cool in the stifling heat of Colombia. He also shares the country’s environmental requirements for growing palm oil.

Hear more from Chacon at the Global Farmer Network’s webinaire gratuit sur juin 10, 2021 Ã  9:00 suis CDT / 3:00 pm GMT: Agriculture intelligente face au climat: Comment les agriculteurs ouvrent la voie. Cliquez pour vous inscrire Ã  globalfarmernetwork.live

Jose Luis will be joined by GFN members Nancy Kavazanjian, Etats-Unis et Gabriela Cruz, Portugal for a conversation; Ãcoutez nos agriculteurs partager leurs pratiques agricoles intelligentes face au climat. Ce webinaire est prÃ©sentÃ© par le Global Farmer Network en collaboration avec Cargill.

Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon
Agriculteur, Colombie

Jose Luis est un ingÃ©nieur civil qui est revenu au travail sur sa ferme de l'aviculture familiale au cours des deux derniÃ¨res annÃ©es. La ferme a 13 hangars qui peut accueillir plus de 500,000 oiseaux Ã  la fois. Il est prÃ©vu de construire de nouvelles installations avec une technologie plus respectueuse de l'environnement, en utilisant des mÃ©thodes de recyclage de l'Ã©nergie solaire et de l'eau pour maintenir la sociÃ©tÃ© aussi verte que possible.

