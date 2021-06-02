Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon is a second generation poultry and palm oil producer in Colombia. He is a member of the Global Farmer Network. Here he shows us the technology in his poultry barns that keep the birds cool in the stifling heat of Colombia. He also shares the country’s environmental requirements for growing palm oil.

Hear more from Chacon at the Global Farmer Network’s webinaire gratuit sur juin 10, 2021 Ã 9:00 suis CDT / 3:00 pm GMT: Agriculture intelligente face au climat: Comment les agriculteurs ouvrent la voie. Cliquez pour vous inscrire Ã globalfarmernetwork.live

Jose Luis will be joined by GFN members Nancy Kavazanjian, Etats-Unis et Gabriela Cruz, Portugal for a conversation; Ãcoutez nos agriculteurs partager leurs pratiques agricoles intelligentes face au climat. Ce webinaire est prÃ©sentÃ© par le Global Farmer Network en collaboration avec Cargill.