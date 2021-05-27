It may be easy to believe that growers are focused only on yield, but they’re also working to improve soil health and protect water quality. Nancy Kavazanjian, a member of the Global Farmer Network and Charles Hammer have been farming in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin for over 40 ans. They have recently implemented a test project aimed at keeping local streams, wetlands, and lakes clean. This video is from RFDTV.

Hear more from Kavazanjian at the Global Farmer Network’s webinaire gratuit sur juin 10, 2021 Ã 9:00 suis CDT / 3:00 pm GMT: Agriculture intelligente face au climat: Comment les agriculteurs ouvrent la voie. Cliquez pour vous inscrire Ã globalfarmernetwork.live

Nancy will be joined by GFN members Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon, Colombia and Gabriela Cruz, Portugal for a conversation; Ãcoutez nos agriculteurs partager leurs pratiques agricoles intelligentes face au climat. Ce webinaire est prÃ©sentÃ© par le Global Farmer Network en collaboration avec Cargill.