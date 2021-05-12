Jake Freestone, a member of the Global Farmer Network from the UK shares a look at his no-till farming system and its benefits to the wider environment and how no-till protects the soil. Watch as he demonstrates how a liter of water is absorbed in the no-till soil like a sponge full of organic matter to store water for dry periods. Prior to planting with a food crop, the cover crop is removed.

