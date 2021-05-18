The Global Farmer Network is hosting a free webinar on June 10, 2021: Climate Smart Agriculture: How farmers are leading the way. Click to register at globalfarmernetwork.live

Join three Global Farmer Network farmers for a conversation; Hear our farmers sharing the climate smart ways they are farming:

Jose Luis Gonzalez Chacon , Colombie

, Colombie Gabriela Cruz , le Portugal

, le Portugal Nancy Kavazanjian, Wisconsin, Etats-Unis

ModÃ©rateur: Ben Fargher, Managing Director of Sustainability, Cargill Agricultural Supply Chain, North America

Introduction by: bateaux Mary, PDG, RÃ©seau mondial Fermier

This webinar is presented by the Global Farmer Network in collaboration with Cargill.