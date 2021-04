Global Farmer Network member Sudhanshu Kumar is an innovative Bihar farmer. Il explains how the farmers of nearby villages are inspired by experiments going on at his farm and how they keep in touch with him for understanding for what application needs to done timely. Fellow farmers are duplicating his methods and are doing more profitable farming says Kumar.

