Global Farmer Network member Jake Leguee and his father, Russell, grow grain, oilseed and specialty crops in Saskatchewan, Canada. Pulling from lessons of the past and reflecting on the current state of agriculture, Jake shares his viewpoints on how new technologies and innovations will help the agriculture industry to become even more sustainable for future generations, in this video by CropLife International.
Sustainability through the generations
