As part of a Global Farmer Network webinar, farmer Paul Temple from the United Kingdom and farmer Annechien ten Have Mellema from the Netherlands, discuss myths about food safety and which countries have the safest food.

This excerpt comes from the first in a series of Global Farmer Network Cultiver les agriculteurs’ Voix webinars.

Upcoming webinars where Global Farmer Network farmers talk about farming, La technologie, and importance of free flowing trade include:

Jeudi, avril 29 Heure Ã dÃ©terminer

Jeudi, juin 10 Heure Ã dÃ©terminer

Jeudi, juillet 22 Heure Ã dÃ©terminer

Jeudi, septembre 2 Heure Ã dÃ©terminer

Inscrivez-vous Ã la sÃ©rie (and watch past webinars) Ã globalfarmernetwork.live