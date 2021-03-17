Mot de passe perdu?

Throughout her ag advocacy journey, GFN member Joanna Lidback has found tremendous support through participation in groups of people with similar goals, particularly when it comes to how to respond to negative comments about the content she’s sharing. Exchanging (and debating) ideas on promoting engaging content produced by others and tips for successful outreach on legislative issues are additional benefits. Lire la suite in this FBNews article by Cyndie Shearing.

Joanna Lidback
Producteur laitier, Vermont, Etats-Unis

Joanna Lidback est une productrice laitiÃ¨re, un directeur financier, un consultant en affaires une maman et une femme. Elle et son mari possÃ¨dent et exploitent la ferme de Wheeler Mountain dans le royaume du nord-est du Vermont, Etats-Unis. C'est un 70 troupeau de vaches Holstein et Jerseys. Dans un mois tempÃ©rÃ©, ils font paÃ®tre leur bÃ©tail. Joanna est CFO chez ADK Farms, oÃ¹ ils s'occupent de plus 5,000 vaches laitiÃ¨res et steward 8,000 acres de terre. Elle dit avec la diffÃ©rence de taille, le point commun est l'importance de prendre soin des vaches.

