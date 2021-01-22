Cliquez sur ici to register for this FREE WEBINAR at globalfarmernetwork.live

CULTIVATING THE FARMERS ’ VOICE WEBINAR SERIES

Making the Case for Trade : Global Farmers Speak Up

fÃ©vrier 4, 2021 Ã 2:00 pm GMT/9 :00 am EST

Paul Temple is a farmer in the north of England in the United Kingdom. As part of the Global Farmer Network’s webinar series, he’s going to bring 4 farmers together virtually for a conversation about the farming we’re carrying out, the way we use technology, and the importance of free flowing trade.

This webinar is sponsored by the Global Farmer Network.