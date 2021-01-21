The Global Farmer Network is hosting a free webinar on fÃ©vrier 4, 2020: Making the Case for Trade: Global Farmers Speak Up. Cliquez sur ici to register at globalfarmernetwork.live
- We’re bringing 4 farmers together in this virtual world to have a conversation about our farming, how we use technology, and the importance of free flowing trade.
- Farmers are at the front end of climate change. They understand all of the issues that come with water, and have a really positive role to play in the carbon cycle.