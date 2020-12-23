Le Global Farmer Network amÃ¨ne les agriculteurs du monde entier Ã un Ã©change d'idÃ©es. Cela aide les agriculteurs Ã tirer parti de l'expÃ©rience des uns et des autres. Par consÃ©quent, each gains a new perspective.

Javier Callegas, a farmer from Nicaragua and member of the Global Farmer Network tells how in this short video.

Support from friends like you helps the Global Farmer Network provide a forum for global farmers to share their stories and a from-the-field perspective with other farmers, consommateurs, opinion, et responsables politiques. Cliquez ici faire un don au Global Farmer Network.