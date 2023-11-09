Sign up
de Vor, Koku Recipients of Women in Ag Award

November 8, 2023 · < 1 minute
The Women in Ag Award, presented by “Women in Ag” magazine and DLG recognizes women who are shaping the future of agriculture. The four award categories include Agriculture, Agribusiness, Education, and Technology and Research. The winners were selected by an international jury of representatives from farming, the wider agricultural industry, science, organizations and the media. The focus of the award is on special achievements for the development of local, national and international agriculture.
Two of the three winners in the Agriculture category are Global Farmer Network members:
  • Second place: Onyaole Patience Koku, Nigeria Patience is a seasoned entrepreneur with more than 20 years of agricultural experience in Nigeria. Working with her husband, she runs a business producing 12,000 broiler chickens per production cycle, as well as trading raw materials locally and internationally. Patience promotes access to scientific and innovative knowledge to increase efficiency and leads by example as a practitioner and farmer.
  • Third place: Judith de Vor, Netherlands  De Vor runs a regenerative and sustainable dairy and teaching farm with her husband. She pays special attention to nature, biodiversity and the environment around her and organizes numerous activities to create understanding and awareness of agriculture in society. She is a facilitator, speaker, advocate and influencer for the industry.

Read about all the winners. The award ceremony for the Women in Ag Award 2023 takes place at Agritechnica on November 15, 2023.

Raised in the city but married to a farmer, Judith de Vor is now a proud dairy farmer who is working with her animals every day. Together with her husband Rick and 3 kids, as a fifth generation they continue their love for the animals and the land while raising cows. They are working in a sustainable and regenerative way – as much as possible. Their environment, the society, nature and landscape management are important parts of the way they farm. Judith is running several projects for increasing biodiversity and endangered bird species are protected at the farm. Thousands of people are being welcomed each year on the farm. From open farm days to school classes, agricultural organizations and policy makers; they all come to the farm to learn and understand farming and food production. Judith believes dialogue is very important when it comes to making true connections.

Judith is an advocate for agriculture and part of TeamAgroNL and a Nuffield farming scholar. She promotes Dutch food and farmers and speaks at several events all over the world. With a background in political science, agricultural policies has her interest. She is also an agricultural social innovator. Judith is stimulating and supporting other farmers with new ideas, leadership and personal development with special attention to mental health. She is currently working on creating a new mentoring program.

