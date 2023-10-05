Dave Okech: Recipient of 2023 International Business Entrepreneurship Impact Award

GFN member Dave Okech, Kenya is a large-scale cage fish farmer and small scale chicken farmer. He’s also the founder & CEO of Aquarech LTD, and is the recipient of the 2023 International Business Entrepreneurship Impact Award presented by the University of Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.

He developed the AquaRech app, which allows farmers to access high quality feeds, manage farms, and gain market access for their product. This helped him realize his vision of transforming fish farming in the Lake Victoria basin. By introducing IoT-powered solutions and offering 90-day credit periods to small and medium-sized farmers, he increased productivity and empowered local communities. The impact of his work is evident in the significant reduction of overfishing, improved livelihoods for fishermen and traders, and the promotion of responsible aquaculture practices. He’s also developed a digital thermometer that relays water temperature to farmers’ phones.

Okech’s collaboration with the University of Iowa’s John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and the Institute for International Business shows his commitment to nurturing future entrepreneurs. Showcasing his dedication to fostering the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, Okech has facilitated training for young entrepreneurs and facilitated a reciprocal exchange program. Learn more about Okech and the award here.

Photo credit: University of Iowa JPEC