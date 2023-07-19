Borlaug Dialogue to be held Oct. 24-26, 2023

The Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, also known as the “Borlaug Dialogue,” brings together individuals from more than 65 countries to address cutting-edge issues related to global food security and nutrition. Global leaders, experts, educators, students, and more will join the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue to discuss transformative solutions to achieve a sustainable, equitable, and nourishing food system.

Registration is now open for the 2023 Borlaug Dialogue, offering in-person and virtual programming, providing unparalleled opportunities for engagement and networking while also ensuring global access to these critical discussions. To register, click here.

The World Food Prize Foundation will support the audio/visual and streaming of the event.