Bentley Announced as 2023 Borlaug CAST Recipient

The Council for Agricultural Science and Technology (CAST) announced the 2023 Borlaug CAST Communication Award goes to Dr. Alison Bentley, Director of the Global Wheat Programme at the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT).

Global Farmer Network’s Director of Development and granddaughter of Dr. Borlaug, Julie Borlaug shared remarks at the announcement May 10, 2023 which was held at the USDA in Washington, DC. The official presentation of the award will take place at a special side event during the World Food Prize Borlaug Dialogue event in Des Moines, Iowa, in October, 2023. The Borlaug CAST Communication Award honors the legacy of Dr. Norman Borlaug, a Nobel Prize winner and author of the first CAST publication, and Dr. Charles A. Black, the first executive vice president of CAST.

Click here to learn more about Bentley.