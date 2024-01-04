Aapresid Recognizes GFN Roundtable as Key Impact Event

Aapresid’s recognition of the Global Farmer Network’s Roundtable and Communication Training program as a top story shaping 2023 underscores the event’s significance in influencing the trajectory of agriculture and sustainability on a global scale. Read more on pages 8-15 in the Aapresid Guardians of the Soil magazine, December 2023 edition. The article is by Lic. Mallen Saluzzio y Maria Cecilia Gines.

The next GFN Roundtable & Communication Training program will be held in the UK in June 2024. To nominate a farmer for consideration to be invited to participate, click here.