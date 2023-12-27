Do you need to know what’s happening in the real world of farming? Each day we are listening to what GFN members are talking about. Here’s a recap of topics that have recently been top-of-mind discussions with our farmers world-wide:

Demonstration of how subsistence farmers plant corn – South Africa

Heavy rains affecting Brazil, there are several flooded farms. In Kenya rains affecting roads that make transportation of produce impossible for farmers; as well as in the UK, with winds reaching 102 mph in Jersey. Ireland also impacted by heavy rain, 145 mm in 36 hours, after 600 mm in the previous 4 months; annual average is 900 mm.

Discussing machinery brands and operating. Always fascinating learning about individual preferences and adoption of different brands in different circumstances. Talking about machinery purchases; price, cost of parts, maintenance, and service, who is the dealer, and the emotions involved in our preferences. Price increases in the last years have impacted farmers' purchase power. An analysis of the efficiency must take part in the decision – worldwide

Chile crop, challenges like pests, weeds, fungi, weather, and labor are making it difficult to continue – Philippines

Conversation about glyphosate use and how to take advantage of it – Denmark, Uruguay, Argentina, South Africa

EU approved use of glyphosate for 10 years – EU

Teaching the sixth generation to plant soybeans – South Africa

EU law to decrease farmland and increase organic production, may affect Northern countries more – EU; With similar protection measures, the perception around the world is different and suggests Brazil doesn't do as much – Brazil

A change in the government allowed to have 2 ministers with agricultural experience – UK

Elections; GFN members pleased with results – Argentina

Discussing integrated pest management methods – Zimbabwe

Post-pandemic economy is not good – Philippines, Zimbabwe

Harvesting Bt cotton – India

Biosafety bill passed allowing GM technology to be used – Rwanda

Visiting a black soldier fly farm – Denmark

Harvesting wheat with good yields after a couple of difficult years – Uruguay

Parliament didn't come to an agreement on the use of NBT/NGT, have to wait a couple of years to vote again – EU

