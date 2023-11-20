Do you know a farmer who would benefit from attending a Roundtable & Communication Training program, be willing to engage in an important dialogue and add their voice to the Global Farmer Network?

2024 Global Farmer Network Roundtable & Communication Training program nominations are being accepted now. Nominees must be actively engaged in agricultural production (for example: grains, cereals, fruits, vegetables, fiber, dairy, livestock, poultry, aquatic/fisheries). Having an active presence on social media is a consideration. Selected nominees will be personally contacted by the Global Farmer Network.

Click here to nominate a farmer or yourself for the 2024 Global Farmer Roundtable.