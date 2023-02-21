Netherlands-Dairy Farming

GFN member Judith de Vor shows us some of her frequent dairy farm chores. Her cows are inside the barn during the winter and there they are fed a silage mixture. The silage grass is mowed in May, June, July and placed in a big pile. To protect the silage from the weather and keep it fresh, the pile is covered with plastic that is held in place with old tires. When it’s time to feed the silage, Judith opens the silage pile by removing the tires and plastic. Watch to see what other delicious by-products her cows enjoy eating!

Related