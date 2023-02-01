Sign up
Maria Beatriz Pilu Giraudo
Maria Beatriz Pilu Giraudo
February 1, 2023
Details are being finalized for “Mobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System” the February 5-11 roundtable and communication training program to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The group will also travel to Rosario, visiting farms and ag businesses along the way.

At the event, emphasis and key is ‘mobilization’ – the action word that drives who we are and why Global Farmer Network (GFN) members will come to Argentina. Training is an available track but the emphasis is on the knowledge transfer of GFN members through listening, panels, and agri-business tours.

The vision and goal is to bring together and connect GFN membership to share their recent challenges and opportunities experienced, to identify commonalities, and determine a unifying, common message that recognizes agriculture’s role in attaining food security as part of the solution to the main challenges faced by humanity.
  • Showcasing the diversity of GFN membership, farmer-members are traveling from these countries to connect, share and mobilize:  Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Honduras, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Ukraine, United States, Uruguay, and more as visas are approved.
  • At the same time, a new cohort of farmers will join in stimulating roundtable discussion and take part in communication training. GFN is welcoming farmers from: Canada, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Puerto Rico, UAE, United States and more as visas are approved.

Pilu Giraudo, GFN member from Argentina is leading the planning with a team of GFN members on the ground from Argentina and Uruguay, and GFN staff. In this piece, she talks about the powerful force of a face-to-face meeting in farmer-to-farmer knowledge transfer. #GFNMobilizing

Maria â€œPiluâ€ Giraudo is a mom and 5th generation farmer who with her family utilizes a no-till system to grow soy, wheat, barley, corn and sorghum, as well as livestock in Santa Fe Province, Argentina. Trained as an Agricultural Engineer, Pilu is the Honorary President of Aapresid (Argentine No-Till Farmers Association) and a member of the Global Farmer Network Advisory Council. She is actively involved in several national and international NGOs focused on sustainable agriculture initiatives and advocacy. Included in her advocacy is a weekly radio program, hosted by rural women, who share stories from their farms and lives every Saturday. Pilu worked for two years in support of Sustainable Development Policies for the Ministry of AgroIndustry in Argentina and in 2016 was recognized as the Global Farmer Network Kleckner Award recipient.

