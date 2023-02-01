Details are being finalized for “Mobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System” the February 5-11 roundtable and communication training program to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The group will also travel to Rosario, visiting farms and ag businesses along the way.

At the event, emphasis and key is ‘mobilization’ – the action word that drives who we are and why Global Farmer Network (GFN) members will come to Argentina. Training is an available track but the emphasis is on the knowledge transfer of GFN members through listening, panels, and agri-business tours.

The vision and goal is to bring together and connect GFN membership to share their recent challenges and opportunities experienced, to identify commonalities, and determine a unifying, common message that recognizes agriculture’s role in attaining food security as part of the solution to the main challenges faced by humanity.