Mashumba Represents Young Farmers at GFFA

Global Farmer Network member Ruramiso Mashumba, Zimbabwe, served as an expert panelist for “Crisis-proof nutrition through sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture – the private sector as actor” at the Global Forum for Good & Agriculture (GFFA), in Berlin.

The panel discussion focused on how the global agri-food systems are facing major challenges: They need to produce more and better food, be more effective and efficient, and produce more sustainably and, first and foremost, in a more climate-resilient manner.

The expert panel sheds light on the requirements for agri-food systems in order to be able to achieve crisis-proof nutrition and the SDG 1 and 2. It sets out the diverse and conflicting aspects ranging from the need for food security to the importance of local engagement by local and global private sector actors and the producers themselves in order to advance the sustainable transformation of agri-food systems. Learn more here.