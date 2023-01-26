Sign up
Mashumba Represents Young Farmers at GFFA

January 26, 2023 · < 1 minutes
Global Farmer Network member Ruramiso Mashumba, Zimbabwe, served as an expert panelist for “Crisis-proof nutrition through sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture – the private sector as actor” at the Global Forum for Good & Agriculture (GFFA), in Berlin.

The panel discussion focused on how the global agri-food systems are facing major challenges: They need to produce more and better food, be more effective and efficient, and produce more sustainably and, first and foremost, in a more climate-resilient manner.

The expert panel sheds light on the requirements for agri-food systems in order to be able to achieve crisis-proof nutrition and the SDG 1 and 2. It sets out the diverse and conflicting aspects ranging from the need for food security to the importance of local engagement by local and global private sector actors and the producers themselves in order to advance the sustainable transformation of agri-food systems. Learn more here.

Ruramiso Mashumba
WRITTEN BY

Ruramiso Mashumba

Ruramiso Mashumba is a young woman farmer growing snap peas, maize, whole brown rice, sorghum, millet, gum trees and raises pigs in Marondera, Zimbabwe. She holds a BA Degree in Agriculture Business Management from the University of West England. Ruramiso has been recognized as the 2020 GFN Kleckner Award recipient.

Ruramiso is the founder of Mnandi Africa, an organization that helps rural woman combat poverty and malnutrition by empowering and equipping women with skills and knowledge in agriculture, nutrition, markets and technology; assisting them with access to agro technology through an input-sharing program; and collectively purchase and sell goods and services. Mnandi's vision is to ultimately end hunger and poverty.

In 2017, Ruramiso was named an Echoing Green Fellow and is the vice chairperson for the Southern African Confederation of Agriculture Unions youth ambassadors for the region. In 2018 Ruramiso won the iconic African award for farming and agriculture. She also won the JCI top 10 young persons award in 2019. In 2020 Ruramiso was named one of the top 1,000 entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe and also recognized as one of the top 54 women in Africa.

