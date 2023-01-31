The farmers pictured above will be joining the Global Farmer Network after completing their Roundtable & Communication Training program, which is part of Mobilizing the GFN in Support of a Resilient Agri-Food System, February 5-11, 2023.

The in-person portion of the program will be held in Buenos Aires and Rosario, Argentina. Along with communication training, the group will participate in roundtable discussions focusing on today’s agriculture issues.

Virtual sessions were held prior to, and will be held after, the meeting in Argentina. Both the online and the in-person training is led by farmers in the Network.

Global Farmer Network members will be tweeting during the February 5-11 event. To connect with them through the week follow #GFNmobilizing.