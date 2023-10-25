2023 Borlaug Dialogue Elevates Farmers’ Voices

The 2023 Borlaug Dialogue kicked off Tuesday, October 24 with farmers from across the globe, including seven Global Farmer Network members, coming together in a series of panels covering technology in agriculture, recovery from conflict, climate change adaptation and how farmers can be better equipped in the future. GFN members speaking:

Guillermo Breton , Mexico

, Mexico Jose Gonzalez Chacon, Colombia

Colombia Maria ‘Pilu’ Giraudo , Argentina

, Argentina Marcus Holtkoetter, Germany

Germany Kornelis Huizinga, Ukraine

Ukraine Patience Koku, Nigeria

Nigeria Rotimi Williams, Nigeria

Following insightful discussions, GFN member Marcus Holtkoetter was announced as the Global Farmer Network’s 2023 Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award winner, bringing the day to an exciting close.

Re-watch all the sessions from the Borlaug Dialogue on the World Food Prize’s online platform. If you are registered, you can watch here. If you are not registered, you can watch here.