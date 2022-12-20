Uruguay-Canola Harvest

Global Farmer Network member Gabriel Carballal from Uruguay, South America, shows us the size of the canola seed and how the canola field is harvested. The grain is so small that while harvesting some of the grain is lost. You can see the valuable residue left in the field.

Gabriel Carballal has been recognized by the GFN as a 2021 Kleckner Award for Global Farm Leadership award recipient. Carballal uses the latest technology as he grows wheat, barley, canola, oats, GM soybeans, GM corn, rye and forages. He also raises beef cattle with the farmâ€™s seven employees.