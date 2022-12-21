Ojepat addresses fake campaigns on pesticides

Okisegere Ojepat, Kenya is a member of the Global Farmer Network. Here is an excerpt from the December 18, 2022 column he wrote for Business Daily,

“Without pest control, we will commit millions to starvation. The FAO estimated stopping pesticides would cut our food output by 40 per cent, but, last year, the ban on pesticides, in Sri Lanka, was much more catastrophic. Farmers saw immediate yields fall at an average of 54 per cent, while the fall in rice, maize, tea and vegetable yields were as high as 95 per cent. This pest feast triggered a food crisis and an economic crisis, and within months, the government was forced to reverse the ban.

As Kenya is pushed to follow the same path, the money used to make fake claims in celebrity videos might be better-used training farmers on how to best control pests.”

Grows bananas, green beans, nuts, avocados and peas. Deals with fresh produce crops, largely horticultural crops from seed to produce marketing, including certification to global standards that lead to market access.