Global Farmer Network member Kees Huizinga, Ukraine recently spent a day in Washington DC, talking with US Senators, Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), United States Department of Ag (USDA) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) about what farmers are enduring in Ukraine and answering questions. He notes, “Everyone I visited with was very considerate and supportive. My hope and feeling is that the USA will keep on supporting Ukraine in staying a free country where we can farm and feed the world.”

While in the US, he presented the closing keynote to attendees at the 2022 National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) convention in Kansas City.

Kornelis Kees Huizinga
Farmer, Ukraine

Kornelis ‘Kees’ Huizinga was born and raised in a farming village in the north of the Netherlands. He graduated from Wageningen University in 2001 with a degree in agricultural engineering. Following an internship in Russia, and working in Poland and Russia, he started farming in Ukraine in 2003 with two partners. The farm started with 1,000 ha (partly no-till) and now covers 15,000 ha. The farm employs 350, has a dairy with 2,000 milking cows, and grows wheat, barley, canola, corn, sunflower, navy beans and sugar beets along with 250 ha of carrots and onions under drip irrigation. Kees has been recognized by the Global Farmer Network as the 2022 Kleckner Award for Global Farm Leadership recipient. Kees is a member of the Global Farmer Network. Since February 24, 2022, Kees has been farming in war-torn Ukraine. The future is completely uncertain and there is little certainty that the farming company will survive.

