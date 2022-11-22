Global Farmer Network member Kees Huizinga, Ukraine recently spent a day in Washington DC, talking with US Senators, Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), United States Department of Ag (USDA) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) about what farmers are enduring in Ukraine and answering questions. He notes, “Everyone I visited with was very considerate and supportive. My hope and feeling is that the USA will keep on supporting Ukraine in staying a free country where we can farm and feed the world.”

While in the US, he presented the closing keynote to attendees at the 2022 National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) convention in Kansas City.