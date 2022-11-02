Global Farmer Network member Knud Bay-Smidt, Denmark was a participant in the International Fertilizer Association’s (IFA) official side-event to CFS-50 (Committee on World Food Security): “Future-proofing soils: the role of youth and actionable data for nature-positive food systems,” hosted by the government of Thailand.

In this clip from the recorded session, Knud talks about how data-based technology is used on his farm and the needs of future generation of farmers and how data on soil health can be useable: “The imagination is sometime overtaken by the opportunities.”