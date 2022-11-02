Lost your password?

Global Farmer Network member Knud Bay-Smidt, Denmark was a participant in the International Fertilizer Association’s (IFA) official side-event to CFS-50 (Committee on World Food Security): “Future-proofing soils: the role of youth and actionable data for nature-positive food systems,” hosted by the government of Thailand.

In this clip from the recorded session, Knud talks about how data-based technology is used on his farm and the needs of future generation of farmers and how data on soil health can be useable: “The imagination is sometime overtaken by the opportunities.”

Knud Bay-Smidt
Farmer, Denmark

Knud was raised on a 4th generation family farm. After college, he started his own farm in 1987 which is a purely arable farm, based on a No-Till system. He grows wheat, barley, oat and oilseed rape. From 1990-2010, he purchased and exported ag machinery to 12 countries in Europe, Africa, South and Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Now he is a freelance sales agent of No-Till machinery. At present, he is also studying the impact of agriculture on the nearby environment at a School of Applied Sciences.

