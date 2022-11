Global Farmer Network member Kornelis “Kees” Huizinga continues to provide updates on Ukraine agriculture challenges from the ground regarding the realities of war and its impact on Ukraine’s agriculture. He is now providing updates on the global implications to government and policy to leaders in Washington, D.C. and Kansas City, MO.

The Global Farmer Network (GFN) is proud to recognize Kees Huizinga as the 2022 GFN Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award recipient.