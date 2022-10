Judith De Vor is a fifth generation farmer from the Netherlands and she is a member of the Global Farmer Network. Tours of her dairy helps others, especially school children, learn about dairy farming. In the grocery store, the milk from the herd is branded with a land label, meaning that the cows are outside for a minimum of 128 days a year, six hours a day. At night and during cold weather, they are inside.

