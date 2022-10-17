Recognized by the GFN as a 2022 Kleckner Award for Global Farm Leadership award recipient, GFN member Kees Huizinga grew up in the Netherlands, and has fond memories of visits to his grandparents farm. His interest for farming only continued to grow from there; After attending an agricultural university, he eventually ended up Uman, Ukraine where he farms today.

In this 1st part of a 2 part series of the Kees Huizinga story, he shares more about his background and tells how a Dutch native started farming in Ukraine.