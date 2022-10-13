Join Kees Huizinga, Ukraine along his fellow GFN member, Alanna Koch, Canada on October 18, 2022 as they are panelists for the World Food Prize / Borlaug Dialogue. The WFP theme this year is “Feeding a Fragile World.” Their session, The Triple C’s (COVID, Conflict, Climate) and More: Shocks, Recovery and Regeneration, will highlight what’s been learned from addressing impacts in the era of COVID, conflict and climate, in order to build more robust food systems. To register, click here.

Also on October 18, the Global Farmer Network, CropLife International, CropLife America, and the Governors’ Food & Farm Partnership invite you to a special event at the World Food Prize. The event will provide an opportunity to engage with a diversity of food and agriculture stakeholders including policymakers farmers, academics, and industry leaders, as we discuss solutions to meeting the challenges of food security, climate change, and sustainability. Full event details are available here. To RSVP, please click here.