The Global Farmer Network is pleased to announce that Kees Huizinga, Ukraine, is the 2022 GFN Kleckner Global Farm Leader Award recipient. Kees leads by example in so many areas, and in 2022 that leadership was obvious as he filled a role that he would have preferred not to have but did because there was a need and he was in a position to tell the real story of war’s grim reality, imminent food crisis and farming in a war zone.

Kees shares this video, telling what receiving this award means to him.

Congratulations, Kees!