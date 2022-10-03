Join our side event on 10 October 2022, 13:30 – 14:45 CEST during Committee on World Food Security (#CFS) which will focus on “The Role of #Farmers in Concurrently Delivering #Agroecosystems Services and Food & Nutrition Security”. The Global Farmer Network is co-hosting this event.



Through this event, a diverse panel of #farmers from across the world will spotlight #agroecology and other #innovative approaches, systems and practices they are using to improve food and nutrition security while simultaneously enhancing health and #livelihoods, improving the #environment, enhancing #biodiversity and delivering high value terrestrial solutions to #climatechange.



Register now ➡️ https://lnkd.in/e33gibfB