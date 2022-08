The Holtkoetter family has been farming for more than 11 generations. Marcus Holtkoetter manages the pig farm and grows winter barley, winter wheat, corn and canola. Before planting, the pig manure is spread on the fields for fertilizer. Throughout the growing season, he has watched the crops grow while scouting for insects and disease. It is now harvest time, and in this video, Marcus shows us the equipment used to bring the crop in from the field.

