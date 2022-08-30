Congratulations to Mahalingam Govindaraj, the recipient of the 2022 Borlaug Field Award!

Senior Scientist for Crop Development at HarvestPlus and the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, Govindaraj is recognized for his outstanding leadership in mainstreaming biofortified crops, particularly pearl millet, in India and Africa. For more than a decade, he has directed the development and dissemination of high-yielding, high-iron and high-zinc pearl millet varieties that have contributed to better nutrition for thousands of farmers and their communities.

The Norman E. Borlaug Award for Field Research and Application is Endowed by The Rockefeller Foundation.

