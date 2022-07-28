At the June 2022 Global Farmer Network Roundtable and Communication Training program held in Frankfurt, farmers from across the globe were asked to share their perspectives on today’s challenges in agriculture. Then, the farmers learned how to talk about those challenges by developing their own personal ag story. To learn more about how the GFN empowers farmers, click here.

Do you know a farmer who would benefit from this experience, be willing to engage in an important dialogue and add their voice to the Global Farmer Network? Nominations are being accepted for candidates to the 2023 Global Farmer Network Roundtable and Communication Training program. The next Roundtable will include a virtual component prior to meeting in person. Learn more about the event here.