Craige Mackenzie farms in New Zealand. For farmers like him, in a time where technology is moving very fast and a booming world population and fresh demands for environmental sustainability are constant challenges, it is time to have a sensible, science-based debate to select the traits that will be most beneficial and get them into the hands of farmers. Learn more in this article from the Genetic Literacy Project. Craige is a member of the Global Farmer Network, and also serves as a Board member.

Share on: WhatsApp