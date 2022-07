Global Farmer Network member Okisegere Ojepat grows and works with fresh produce crops, including certification to global standards that lead to market access. He also leads the Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya. The consortium has been diversifying exports out of Nairobi; Direct export of fresh produce from Eldoret International Airport to European markets has increased ten-fold in the last eight months which is good for the local farmers. Read more here.

