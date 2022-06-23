Pham Quoc Liem is a member of the Global Farmer Network from Vietnam. He runs Unifarm, a global GAP certified 1,000 plus acre fruit and vegetable farm in Binh Duong province. A respected name among very few high tech farms in Vietnam, he is an expert in fresh fruit and vegetable preservation.

Recently, Pham consulted with a banana cooperative to support them with training and a logistics system. Learn more in this article: President of Unifarm and the story of packaging and preserving agricultural products, from Vietnam Agriculture – Nongnghiep.