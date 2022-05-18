Please join the Global Farmer Network in celebrating the announcement of Dr. Cynthia Rosenzweig of the United States as the 2022 World Food Prize Laureate!

Dr. Rosenzweig is recognized for her seminal contributions to understanding and predicting the impacts of the interaction between climate and food systems. Through designing and leading rigorous, collaborative observational and modeling research, she provides the evidence used by thousands of decision-makers in more than 90 countries to both mitigate and adapt to climate change in local, national and global food systems.

